Van Wert independent/submitted information

Who says music doesn’t mix with art? Wassenberg Art Center certainly doesn’t, especially since it is hosting punk rock band Vanity Crash for a Valentine’s Day-themed party called Punk! Valentine’s.

The event will be held this Saturday, February 18, from 8 p.m. until midnight (doors open at 7:30 that evening).

Featured entertainment for the party is Vanity Crash, a popular five-piece punk rock band that performs regularly in the Cleveland/Akron area.

The band, led by Dennis Van Crash, has opened for a number of punk rock groups, including the New York Dolls, Poison, Semi Precious Weapons, the Darkness, Gogol Bordello, and Constantine Maroulis. The group has also provided music for movies and been part of Cleveland Public Theatre.

The event is also cheaper than dinner and a movie for area residents and a date. Tickets are $25 for single Wassenberg members and $40 for WAC member couples, $30 for non-member individuals, and $45 for non-member couples. Groups can also reserve a table for eight for $260, which includes a bottle of wine.

In addition to Vanity Crash, a video vee-jay will be showing vintage punk rock videos on a big screen, while Bowie-oke (punk karaoke) will also be featured during the party.

Appetizers for the party include Manwich® sliders, Swedish meatballs, bagel pizza bites, bread-bowl dip, and Cheetos, while Gummy Bears and Skittles — and many other candies — will be on the Candy Bar menu.

Drinks, including Electric Blue Smurfs and Fuzzy Navels, will also be available at a cash bar included at the event.

Dress up in punk gear and join the party. For more information on classes, exhibits, and events please call the Wassenberg Art Center at: 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or on the web at: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.