VW independent/submitted information

A search warrant on Tuesday at a suspected meth lab on North Vine Street netted evidence that could be used in filing charges on residents of the home at a later date.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, along with members of his office and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Team executed the search warrant at 221 N. Vine St.

Found inside the house was a moderate amount of what was thought to be methamphetamine, along with a small amount of what was apparently marijuana, a used hypodermic needle, cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Four adults, a woman and three men, were also in the house when the warrant was served, along with a young child, which led to officers contacting Van Wert County Children’s Services.

Sheriff Riggenbach said an investigation is continuing and charges would likely be brought before a future session of the county grand jury by the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office.

A nuisance abatement letter was also sent to the owner of the property detailing the fact that illegal activity was discovered on the premises. Failure of the property owner to take action could result in seizure, or possible forfeiture, of the property.

The sheriff also requested that anyone with information on drug activity contact his office at 419.238.2866 or use his office’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Those reporting can remain anonymous.

Those who don’t wish to use the sheriff’s office contacts could also call Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.