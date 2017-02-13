VW independent/submitted information

CINCINNATI — The Van Wert High School Robotics Team is headed to super-regional competition after capturing the state title over the weekend.

The team competed in Cincinnati over the weekend in the First Tech Challenge state championship, overcoming a couple of losses in early rounds, but persevering and eventually landing a partnership with the No. 2 team going into the semifinals.

After sweeping the first best of three semifinals, the team faced the top-seeded team and, after losing the first match of the finals, the VWHS Robotics Team, along with the “TBD” Robotics Team from Aurora, took the final two matches.

Only five teams from Ohio advance to the next level, according to VWHS Robotics Team Coach Bob Spath. Winning the state championship advances the Van Wert team to the North Super-Regional competition in Iowa at the end of March, where the top teams from 11 states will compete for coveted spots in the World Championship.

Spath and fellow Coach Zane McElroy said they are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the Van Wert community at the Super-Regional competition.

The team earned a spot in the state competition by winning its own 28-team qualifying competition held in the VWHS gymnasium on January 28.