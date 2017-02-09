Submitted information

The registration of kindergarten-age children attending Van Wert City Schools for the 2017-2018 school year will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, February 27, to Friday, March 3. Registration will take place in the superintendent’s office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St.

Those participating should enter through the main Goedde Building entrance doors on Crawford Street. Kindergarten registration forms can be found on the Van Wert City Schools website.

Those who live outside the district but want their children to attend kindergarten at Van Wert City Schools should plan to register at the Goedde Building as well. Open enrollment spaces can be limited, with forms for the 2017-2018 school year available on the school website or at the superintendent’s office.

To attend kindergarten, children must have attained the age of 5 by August 1, while no student shall be admitted to first grade who has not successfully completed kindergarten. Kindergarten students will attend school all day, every day.

For parents whose child is new to Van Wert City Schools, the following are needed at the time of registration: a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and social security card. In the case of divorced parents, a copy of a child custody court order is required.