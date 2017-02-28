Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Symphonic Band will host a free “pre-contest” exchange concert with Wauseon Symphonic Band tonight at 7 in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Both bands will present music to be performed at the upcoming Ohio Music Education Association district band contest later in the week. The bands will also receive an on-stage critique by music professor Dr. Daniel Tembras of Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne (Indiana) to help them finish their preparation for contest.

The Wauseon band, under the direction of Don Clark, will perform “Military Escort by Harold Bennett, “Estample” by W. Francis McBeth, and “The Light Eternal” by James Swearingen. The band will perform at district contest at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.

The VWHS Symphonic Band, under the direction of Bob Sloan, will perform “Aces of the Air” by Karl King, “Concert Variations” by Claude T. Smith, and “Reckoning” by Michael Markowski. The band will perform at contest on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m.

The contest will also be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The VWHS band has qualified for state in 11 of the last 12 years and earned a “superior” rating at state in eight of those trips.

For more information, visit the Van Wert band website at www.vanwertbands.org, follow them on Twitter at @vwbands, or call the music department at 419.238.3722.