Van Wert independent sports

FINDLAY — Van Wert High School runners Emma Kohn, Megan Braun, and Austin Clay will represent VWHS at the 2017 State Indoor Track Meet at Akron University Saturday, March 4.

Kohn qualified in the triple jump with a jump of 34 feet, 8¾ inches, and is ranked currently second in the state in Division II/III. Braun competed in the long jump event at Findlay University over the weekend and qualified with a jump of 16 feet, 7¼ inches, and is ranked seventh coming into the state meet. Clay will be the competing in the weighted throws event, where he is seeded ninth, and in the shotput, where he is seeded 10th in Division II/III.

Karter Tow of Lincolnview High School earned a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run at Findlay University over the weekend in a time of 10:20.35, and also competed in the 1600-meter run, where he was 10th out of 60 milers from schools in Divisions I, II and III.