VW independent/submitted information

ADA — Van Wert native Nellie M. Hoghe cherished the quality education she received at Ohio Northern University, and her generosity will help to ensure future students receive the same type of educational experience.

Hoghe, who passed away in her hometown in February 2016 at the age of 98, left $5.38 million in a bequest to her alma mater. The funds are to be used for ONU’s emerging opportunities and greatest needs.

Hoghe graduated from ONU in 1939 with a business degree and spent her 37-year professional career in accounting at Continental Can Company in Van Wert. She grew up in a family that valued education, and she was proud that her grandfather also attended Ohio Northern.

Hoghe was an ardent supporter of the university. She was a lifetime member of ONU’s Lehr Society, which is reserved for the university’s top donors, and steadily gave to Ohio Northern’s various fundraising campaigns over the years.

“We are very appreciative of Nellie Hoghe’s gift to Ohio Northern,” said Shannon Spencer, vice president for advancement. “She often remarked that ONU could always count on her, and Nellie was true to her word. This continues the loyal support she had for her alma mater and will benefit countless students as ONU continues to offer the type of high-impact educational experiences that prepare students to contribute to their professions and their communities. We will be honoring Nellie’s memory in the coming year and celebrating her legacy of supporting education.”

Much of the gift is the result of the $4 million sale of 480 acres of land that included farmland, buildings, and two wooded areas. The property had been in Hoghe’s family since 1852.

“Mrs. Hoghe was a lifetime resident of Van Wert County and was born on the same farm that was sold,” said Charles Koch, Hoghe estate attorney and executive. “Her affection was with Ohio Northern, where she graduated during a time that was rare for women.”

Hoghe was born February 16, 1917, in Van Wert County to the late Macy (Balliet) and Dennis Balyeat. She married Ivan N. Hoghe on February 3, 1979, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2008.

Hoghe was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. She also was a member of the Association of University Women, a life member of Van Wert Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the Van Wert Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion auxiliaries.