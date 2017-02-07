Print for later

Norman Joseph Myers, 84, of Convoy, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 30, 1932, in Tully Township, Van Wert County, the son of Donald J. and Olive Evelyn (Foust) Myers, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a sister, Anna (Jerry) Beougher of Convoy, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Two brothers, Merlin Wesley Myers and Kenneth D. Myers, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Waterman officiating. Burial will be in Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Sugar Ridge Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.