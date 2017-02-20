Myrna Marie (Sowers) Hernandez of Van Wert passed away at 1:31 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 20, 1934, in La Paz, Indiana, the daughter of Victor Orin Sowers Sr. and Dollie Marie (Holland) Sowers, who both preceded her in death. On January 29, 1954, she married Willie M. Hernandez, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Melinda (John) Stoeckley of Roanoke, Indiana, Michael (Jackie) Hernandez of Van Wert, and Matthew V. Hernandez of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; six grandchildren, Zachary J. Dougal, Caitlin Wright, Ian M. Stoeckley, Brandon M. Hernandez, Jared W. Hernandez, and Ella Hernandez; and four great-grandchildren, Anniston M. Dougal, Charlotte J. Dougal, Chase M. Wright, and Cash R. Wright.

A son, William M. Hernandez; four brothers, Victor O. Sowers Jr., Blaine E. Sowers, Everett G. Sowers, and Lowell E. Sowers; a half-brother, Marvin V. Sowers; and two sisters, Karen M. Deavel and Margaret R. Nicklas, also preceded her in death.

Myrna retired November 27, 1996, from Central Mutual Insurance Company in Van Wert as secretary to the president. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Steve Robinson officiating. Private family graveside services will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

