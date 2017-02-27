Submitted information

OAKWOOD — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Ohio 637, just north of Ohio 613 and west of the village of Oakwood in Paulding County.

At approximately 11:17 p.m. Saturday, a 1995 Ford Escort operated by Scott W. Rhoades, 46, of Middle Point, was traveling south on State Route 637, when the Escort went off the left side of the roadway, veered back onto the roadway, then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Rhoades was transported by Samaritan Life-Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed by R&O Towing.

Rhoades’ vehicle was equipped with an automatic shoulder strap seat belt, which he was wearing; however, he was reportedly not wearing the lap portion of the seat belt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

State troopers from the Van Wert Post were also assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Fire and EMS.

The Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted seat belt, to include both shoulder and lap straps, and to never operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.