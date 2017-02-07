VW independent/submitted information

Liberty Mobility Now announces Kim Bruns as the area manager of the Northwest Region of Ohio. Bruns will work to advance Liberty’s mission in becoming the premier transportation platform in rural America by building relationships and improving mobility for many, and supporting agencies such as:

Local governments

Community organizations

Non‐profits

Medical institutions

Rural businesses

“Everyone shares excitement and energy for this amazing program, and I am honored that Kim has decided to join us,” said Valerie Lefler, Liberty president and CEO. “She is a leader in her community, and we here at Liberty know that she will use her expertise to do amazing things for those who are in need of transportation.”

Bruns joins Liberty with more than two decades’ worth of experience in the healthcare field, and has been dedicated to helping underserved populations, including the elderly, and those with special needs improve their quality of life; and maintain their independence.

“I am very excited to join the Liberty Team,” Bruns noted. “The lack of transportation options for people is a huge problem in many small communities.

“I am honored to be a part of a company that is dedicated to improving mobility for the whole community,” Bruns added.

In addition to her impressive professional background, Bruns received her bachelor’s degree in sociology, with a minor in psychology, from Bowling Green State University. She is a current member of the Executive Board of Trustees for United Way of Van Wert County and was also a finalist for the Van Wert County Foundation’s R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award.

“Liberty sees a bright future with Bruns directing this region; I know that she will go above and beyond to serve our customers.” Lefler said.

About Liberty Mobility Now:

Liberty is a comprehensive approach to solving transportation challenges in rural communities. Liberty provides complimentary transportation for gap coverage in existing public and human service transportation providers, using technology, independent contractors, mobility managers, and advanced marketing tactics.