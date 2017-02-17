Delphos Police

February 15, no time listed — Amanda Villanueva, 28, of Delphos, was cited for driving without a license after she was found she has never had a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the city.

February 12, no time listed — William E. Tracy, 52, of Delphos, was charged with assault and persistent disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted another person at Holland Trailer Court during a fight.

February 10, no time listed — Jessica Arledge, 30, of Delphos, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle while under a Financial Responsibility Act non-compliance suspension, following a traffic stop on South Canal Street.