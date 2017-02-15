The eighth annual Lautzapalooza cornhole tournament was held on February 4 at the Van Wert Moose Lodge, with proceeds benefiting the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center this year. Armando Alvarez, Matt Lautzenheiser, Jason Heffner, Jason Shaffer, and Ethan Adams presented a check for $2,279 raised from the event to hospice nurse, Karis Freije, R.N. Lautzapalooza was made possible through its sponsors: Olympic Lanes, Northwest Ohio Screen Printing, Jerandan Portable Toilets, Moose Lodge, Women of the Moose, Cooper Farms, Moeller Brew Barn, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, AMA Trucking, Eaton Corporation, and Elks golf committee. Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center provides 24-hour comfort care on a short or long-term basis to patients and families facing terminal illness. (photo submitted)