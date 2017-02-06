Van Wert independent sports

Delphos St. John’s used its height advantage to score inside and outrebound the smaller Lancers to spoil Lincolnview’s homecoming 59-41 on Saturday.

The Lancers gave up several inches of height to the taller St. John’s team, which made 16 of 17 two-point attempts, all but one of those in the paint. Even when the Lancers tried to clog the lane and slow down the Delphos offense, the Blue Jays then found the basket outside for three-pointers. Although St. John’s hit only 7 of 24 from three-point range, those baskets came when the Lancers were beginning to have success in stopping the Jays’ inside game.

Tim Kreeger led all scorers with 22 points, while Owen Rode added 14 points for St. John’s. Chayten Overholt led Lincolnview with 15 points, including three treys and a 2-for-2 night at the line.

St. John’s was up 16-15 after one period of play, but outscored the Lancers 18-6 in the second stanza to lead by 13 points, 34-21, at the half. The Blue Jays went on a 16-10 run in the third period to extend their lead to 19, 50-31, heading into the final quarter of play.

Lincolnview outscored the Jays 10-9 in the final stanza, but the effort didn’t do much to change the outcome of the contest.

Box score

St. John’s 16 18 16 9—59

Lincolnview 15 6 10 10—41

St. John’s (59) — Josh Warnecke 3, Jared Wurst 6, Owen Rode 14, Tim Kreeger 22, Connor Hulihan 6, Robby Saine 6, Richard Cocuzza 2. Totals: 23 6-9 59.

Lincolnview (41) — Caden Ringwald 5, Chayten Overholt 15, Ryan Rager 8, Ethan Kemler 8, Isaic Bowersock 2, Tristin Miller 3. Totals: 14 6-10 41.

JV game: St. John’s won 53-36.