By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next regularly scheduled meeting will take place on Thursday, February 9, 7 p.m. at 114 South Race St. Visitors are always welcome, but should be aware that there are few steps to negotiate on the way in and out.

One of a photographer’s key tools is the printer. This week, let’s look at some tips on how to keep it in top shape.

Be sure to save some unwanted paper that is blank on one side so you don’t waste good paper making the test prints.

If you only use your printer now and then, you should at least once a month open your printer’s diagnostic folder and run a test print. Depending on your make of printer, it may show when you right click on your printer’s icon.

If you’re having problems finding your diagnostic folder, do a search on your computer, click on Printer Help, check your printer’s handbook, phone a friend, or do a search on YouTube (you’d be surprised how many “How To” videos are there).

If it was difficult for you to find the folder, I’d suggest that once you do, create a shortcut (right click on the folder) and send it to your desktop monitor. The next time the folder will be just a click or two away the next time you need it.

Click on Make a Test Print or the button or bar saying something like that. If your test shows that lines are not straight and parallel, you will need to click on Align the Printheads. If your test shows any thin white lines across any of the colored blocks, missing bars, or the colors do not appear uniform within each block, you will need to click on Clean the Printheads. If no lines appear on the second test, click on Done, or if they do, click on Clean Again.

VWAPC members who have not paid their dues for 2017 are reminded that this is a good time to do so. Annual dues are $25 plus $5 per each additional family member up to a max of $40.