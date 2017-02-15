Jerome Burgei, 82, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born January 3, 1935, the son of William and Margaret Burgei, who both preceded him in death. On September 14, 1957, he married the former Elizabeth “Betty” Pohlman, who died May 5, 2013.

Survivors include four sons, Rick (Barbara) Burgei of Delphos, Robb (Sherry) Burgei of Delphos, Russ (Bonnie) Burgei of Pinckney, Michigan, and Randy Burgei of Scottsdale, Arizona; a brother, James “Jim” Burgei of Michigan; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Jerome was a devoted family man — husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-57 as a corporal (E-3) and was honorably discharged after completing assignments in Alaska and Korea.

He was always taking time to find a project or help a friend. He was a dedicated member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, where he rarely missed a 7:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. His faith was instrumental in his life. He truly enjoyed spending time with his wife and was always there to support her, especially in her love of sewing for the community. One of them was rarely seen without the other over the years.

He had worked at Ottoville Tile, Rand Corporation in California, and retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert after 37 years of faithful service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Catholic Church.

