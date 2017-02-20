James Sloan, 62, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born June 13, 1954, in Toledo, the son of Robert Sloan, who survives in Delphos, and Monica (Fiedler) Sloan, who preceded him in death. He married the former Elizabeth Sadler, who died September 27, 2006.

Survivors include three daughters, Jenelle Sloan and Angie (Joseph) Kennedy, both of Van Wert, and Cori (Levi Brincefield) Sloan of Delphos; two sons, Jason Sloan of Oregon and Dakota Sloan of Delphos; a sister, Helen (Bill) Hurley of Delphos; two brothers, Bob (Julie) Sloan and Nick (Lisa) Sloan, both of Delphos; and four grandchildren.

A daughter, Jennifer, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. David Howell officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for medical expenses.

