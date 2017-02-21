VW independent/submitted information

Entertainment has been announced for the 11th annual Van Wert Rib Fest.

Headlining this year’s Rib Fest entertainment are Nashville Crush and E5C4P3 — The Journey Tribute Band. Rib Fest 2017 will be held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Long Prairie Wind Energy, admission will be free both days.

Nashville Crush will appear on the Cooper Farms Entertainment Stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday. An area favorite, Nashville Crush performs a balanced fusion of country and rock music provided by some of the best musicians in the business.

This five-member band brings together a phenomenal assortment of musical talent. Brad Wright, lead singer and banjo and acoustic guitar, began his music career at the age of 9 with his family’s bluegrass band, and, at 11, made national headlines as the youngest person ever to be featured on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Other members of the band are Nathan Felkey, drums and alternative percussion; Dean Maag, who has the reputation of being one of the most solid bass players around; Mike Wright, who plays fiddle, rhythm guitar, and sings backup vocals; Travis Horstman, on guitar and steel pedal; Marshall Miller, ranked among the top country guitarists in the industry; and Jonah Clayton, who plays lead and rhythm guitar and also sings background and some lead vocals.

For the past five years, Nashville Crush has been performing at some of the biggest clubs, festivals, and fairs in the region and has made a name for itself as one of the best live bands around. There is always a party on stage no matter where the band goes.

On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., the Cooper Farms Entertainment Stage will feature E5C3P3 — The Journey Tribute.

E5C4P3 was formed in June of 1993. From that year through 1999, E5C4P3 traveled nationwide and paid tribute to one of rock history’s most beloved bands, performing for tens of thousands of fans. E5C4P3 is still known today as the original and best Journey tribute band to ever exist. In 1999, E5C4P3 went on hiatus and the world was suddenly filled with multiple Journey tributes trying to fill the void that E5C4P3 left behind. In 2008, E5C4P3 was reformed to recreate the magic of a Journey concert like no one else can. The band covers the music with a note-for-note accuracy that is second to none and performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real Journey concert, as well as visually recreating the essence of early ‘80s Journey!

Focusing on the “Steve Perry era”, E5C4P3 covers all the hits from “Lights” and “Wheel In The Sky” to “Separate Ways” and “Be Good To Yourself”, including occasional surprises for all the die-hard Journey fans.

For all of the countless fans that have never stopped believing, E5C4P3 is back, and band members welcome area residents “into the presence of Journey”. To learn more about E5C4P3, check out videos on YouTube.

For more information about this year’s Rib Fest, contact the Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at 419.238.9378.