H. Pauline “Polly” Beck, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born September 13, 1932, in Dixon, the daughter of Joseph D. and Mable M. (Mollenkopf) Kever, who both preceded her in death. On November 14, 1954, she married Carl “CB” Beck, who survives in Van Wert. They were married more than 62 years.

Other survivors include three children, Doug Beck, Lisa (William) Poe, and Lori (Mark) Fast, all of Van Wert; a brother, William “Bill” Kever of LaQuinta, California; and three granddaughters, Emily Fast, Bethany Fast, and Rebekah Fast.

A grandson, Ethan Fast, also preceded her in death.

Polly retired in 1994 from Kennedy Manufacturing Company in Van Wert. She had also worked for North American Van Lines.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed her grandchildren very much. She was a 1950 graduate of Tully-Convoy High School and was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Private family graveside services will be conducted in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

