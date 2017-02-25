Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has selected Joel Germann, a senior at Crestview High School, and Aliana Alvarez, a senior at Van Wert High School, as recipients of the Students of the Month for February.

Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements — volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholarship.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks recognize and praise those students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.