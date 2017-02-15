Donald E. Hoover, 92, of Harrison Township, passed away at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 25, 1924, in Harrison Township, the son of Russel M. and Helen (Kreischer) Hoover, who both preceded him in death. On June 11, 1949, he married the former Erma Louise Dougal, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Beverly (Rex) Fortney of Van Wert; a son, Dennis (Cheryl) Hoover, of Van Wert; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Gehres of Sun City Center, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A brother, Dale A. Hoover; and one brother-in-law, Floyd Gehres, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, where graveside military honors will be rendered by units from American Legion Post 178 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America or Wren Fire & EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.