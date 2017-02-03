Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service recently donated $500 toward the creation of a dog park in Van Wert. The Dog Park Committee appreciates the company’s generous donation and is excited to announce that this project will be located at Rotary Park near the Van Wert reservoirs. When completed, the park will provide an off-leash area for both large and small dogs to run and play safely. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)