Danny L. Sites, 64, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:02 a.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017, at his residence.

He was born May 25, 1952, in Van Wert, the son of Omer J. Sites Jr. and Patsy Rosemary (Johnson) Sites, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Robert L. Sites of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; one brother, Omer J. Sites III of Van Wert; a sister, Patricia A. (Chester) Stevens of Decatur, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

An infant sister, Susan A. Sites, also preceded him in death.

There will be no funeral services.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035 in Delphos.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.