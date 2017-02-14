Submitted information

CONVOY — Parents or guardians residing in the Crestview Local School District having a child 5 years of age on or before August 1 may register the child for kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year.

Parents or guardians requesting open enrollment for their kindergarten student in the Crestview School District should also register at this time.

Registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, March 13, through Friday, March 17, in the Crestview Elementary School office (enter Door 9). No appointment is necessary.

At the time of registration, parents or guardians need to present the following: child’s original birth certificate, social security card, and immunization record, custody papers (if applicable) and one “proof of residency” document (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt). A post office box does not validate residency requirements.

The incoming kindergarten student need not attend during the 30-minute registration time.

Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children: four or more doses of DTaP, three or more doses of polio vaccine (the final dose administered on or after the child’s fourth birthday), two doses of MMR vaccine, two doses of varicella (chicken pox) vaccine, three doses of hepatitis B vaccine (Hepatitis A vaccine recommended at this visit, if not previously received). All immunizations must be documented by the 15th day of school.

Parents will need to update immunizations with their child’s physician or with the Van Wert County Health Department, which is currently scheduling appointments for immunization clinics at 419.238.0808, extension 103 or x107. Vision, hearing, and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2016-2017 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

For additional information, contact Crestview Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf at mollenkopf.kathy@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, extension 1002.