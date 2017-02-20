Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available.

Candidates should preferably have previous interscholastic coaching experience and evidence of strong leadership, management, and communication skills. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 E. Tully St., Convoy, OH 45832, or via email to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com .

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.