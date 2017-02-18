Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65, will again permit students from adjacent school districts to apply and enroll in the district’s schools through “open enrollment” for the 2017‐2018 school year.

Applications will be accepted, beginning April 1, on a first‐come, first‐served basis, according to the time and date the application is received by the superintendent of Crestview Local Schools. Requests will be acted upon no later than July 1.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration, which will be held March 13‐17, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the elementary office.

Applications will be considered in the order received and space may be limited. All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31. Applications are available by contacting Superintendent Mike Estes’s office at 419.749.9100, option 4, or on the school website at www.crestviewknights.com under “Downloads”.

All those approved for open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2016‐2017 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2017‐2018 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.

For more information on the open enrollment process, contact the superintendent’s office at the above number.