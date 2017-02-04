VW independent/submitted information

There are three tax issues, but only one contest, on the May 2 primary ballot in Van Wert County, according to information released Friday by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Those filing for the Republican nomination for Van Wert city office include Jon Tomlinson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the City Council president’s position currently held by Pete Weir, who chose not to seek re-election.

Bill Marshall will be seeking the at-large Van Wert City Council seat he was appointed to in December 2016, while Warren Straley is seeking the Republican nod for his at-large seat, and Joel Penton, father of the former Ohio State Buckeye of the same name, is running for the third at-large position.

Those running on the Republican ticket for Ward seats on City Council include Fred Fisher (First Ward), Joi Mergy (Second Ward), Kenneth J. Markward (Third Ward), and Steve Trittschuh (Fourth Ward).

Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman is seeking the Republican nomination for that position, while incumbent Don Hangartner and challenger Neil Straley are both seeking the Republican nomination for city treasurer.

All candidates for the Republican nomination in Delphos, which includes Mark Clement for the Third Ward seat on Delphos City Council and Robert Mosier for Delphos treasurer, are running unopposed.

No Democrats have filed positions for office in either Van Wert or Delphos.

Three ordinances are on the ballot, including an 0.28-percent income tax increase in Van Wert, and two renewals in Delphos: a 5.5-mill, five-year current expenses levy and a renewal of a 0.25-percent, three-year income tax levy used for the Delphos Parks and Recreation Department.