Van Wert independent sports

ST. HENRY — The Van Wert Cougars used a balanced scoring attack, while hitting their free throws down the stretch to defeat St. Henry 65-55 on Saturday at St. Henry.

The Cougars had four players in double figures, led by Nate Place’s 18 points. Three players, Jacoby Kelly, Dylan Lautzenheiser, and Drew Bagley, each scored 12 points for Van Wert. Ryan Bruening led the Redskins with 15 points, while Nick Schwieterman added 12 points for St. Henry.

A third-quarter spurt by the Cougars was the difference in the game. Van Wert led after a quarter, 14-10, while St. Henry outscored the Cougars 13-11 to trail by a basket, 25-23, at the half. Van Wert went on an 18-10 tear in the third quarter to go up by 10, 43-33, while both teams had 22 points in the final stanza.

The Cougars had the hot hand from the field, making 20 of 35 field goal attempts (57.1 percent), including 3 of 7 three-point attempts (42.9 percent). Van Wert also continued a hot streak at the free throw line, hitting 22 of 28 (78.6 percent).

The Redskins were held to 21 of 57 from the field (36.8 percent), including just 3 of 21 from three-point range (14.3 percent), while making 10 of 17 free throw attempts (58.8 percent).

The taller St. Henry team outrebounded the Cougars 33-29, while both teams had eight turnovers in the game.

Van Wert is now 11-9 overall, while St. Henry falls to 12-8 on the season.

The Redskin junior varsity team had an easy time over Van Wert’s JVs, winning 56-30. Brice Klausing scored 11 points for the Cougar JVs, while Jay Knapke had 13 points for St. Henry.

Van Wert has two more games, both Western Buckeye League contests, remaining on the regular season schedule. The Cougars will host Defiance this coming Friday, February 17, while ending the season at league-leading Wapakoneta on February 24.

Box score

Van Wert 14 11 18 22—65

St. Henry 10 13 10 22—55

Van Wert (65) — Jacoby Kelly 12, Nate Place 18, Nick Gutierrez 5, Dylan Lautzenheiser 12, Drew Bagley 12, Matt Reichert 2, Blake Henry 4. Totals: 20 22-28 65.

St.. Henry (55) — Curtis Uhlenhake 3, Ryan Luttmer 3, Ryan Bruening 15, Tyler Schlarman 8, Blake Hoyng 6, Caden Niekamp 3, Nick Schwieterman 12, Nate Lefeld 2, Parker Link 3. Totals: 21 10-17 55.

JV game: St. Henry won 56-30.