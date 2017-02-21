Submitted information

CELINA — Citizens National Bank, headquartered in Bluffton, recently donated $25,000 to the Wright State University-Lake Campus Rise! Shine! capital campaign. The funds are earmarked for Lake Campus capital projects, including the Agriculture & Water Quality Center, the Advanced Manufacturing Center, and an academic expansion.

On January 31, 1920, Citizens National Bank opened its doors for the first time in Bluffton, and 1920 financial documents indicate the bank began with $50,000 in capital and approximately four employees. Now, 97 years later, the bank has offices in Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Toledo, and Van Wert and employs about 160 people. CNB Ohio serves customers primarily in 11 counties: Allen, Hancock, Putnam, Hardin, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Paulding, Clark, Defiance, and Lucas.

The Rise! Shine! campaign had its regional launch at the Lake Campus in March 2015. In October 2014, Wright State University launched a $150 million fundraising campaign that was co-chaired by Tom Hanks, Academy Award winning actor, and Amanda Wright Lane, great grandniece of Wilbur and Orville Wright, the university’s namesake.

The campaign’s mission was to “create a level playing field for all our students to light their imagination with possibilities and to make necessary investments to help all students achieve, serve our communities, and advance applied research that answers important questions and creates jobs.”

To find out more about the Rise! Shine campaign, log onto http://rise.shine.wright.edu/.