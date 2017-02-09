DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man indicted on a charge of attempted murder and three other charges was one of three people arraigned on Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Galloway Jr., 33, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault, both felonies of the first degree; harassment by bodily substance, a third-degree felony; and assault, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield set a $1 million cash/commercial surety bond in the case and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 22.

Others arraigned are as follows:

Cameron Lyons, 18, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. February 22.

Robert C. Ericson, 54, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was release on a surety bond, with the stipulation he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. February 22.

A Convoy man was sentenced Wednesday on 10 counts of receiving stolen property, seven of those fourth-degree felonies and three felonies of the fifth degree.

Christopher McLemore, 39, was given five years of community control, including 180 days of electronically monitored house arrest, if eligible; 180 days of jail, if not. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, and any treatment recommended, and pay the following restitution: $12,566.50 to Archbold Equipment, $2,111.11 to Ed Martin, $805.45 to New Holland Tri County Builders, $475 to Jacob Miller, $250 to John Capito, $1,423.42 to Allen County Builders, $317.46 to Leichty Farm Equipment, and $2,107.72 to Lester Hall. Restitution will be paid at the rate of $500 a month for six months, beginning March 1, and then $1,000 a month until paid in full.

Also Wednesday, Judge Burchfield ruled on 25 motions filed by defense attorneys for murder suspect Christopher Peters, 27, of Fostoria. Those motions included a mitigation expert, jury instructions, courtroom decorum, security, and related matters.

The judge also set dates for future pretrial conferences and a trial date in the case. Pretrial conferences will be held March 6, April 3, May 8, June 5, July 17, and August 7, all at 10 a.m., and a final pretrial conference on all motions on August 14 and 15, starting at 8 a.m.

A pretrial conference on jury excuses will be held at 8 a.m. August 24 and September 8, while a jury trial has been scheduled for September 18.

During a competency hearing held Wednesday, Jody Matthews, 53, of Payne, was found competent to stand trial following a report by Court Diagnostics in Toledo. The case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 15.

Two plea changes were also accepted on Wednesday.

Jared Smith, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Alysson Brown, 24, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of complicity to theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and complicity to forgery, a fifth-degree felony offense. A presentence investigation was ordered and Brown will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. March 15.