Submitted information

ST. MARYS — Cisco Realty Inc. in St. Marys welcomes its newest real estate agent, Bonnie Marlow of Delphos.

Marlow received her real estate education from Hondros College in Toledo and also has a degree in public relations from Bowling Green State University.

She successfully completed the national and state real estate test in January and is a member of the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors.

Marlow brings over 10 years of marketing experience with her to Cisco Realty. She is also currently employed at K&M Tire in Delphos as the assistant marketing/programs manager. At K&M Tire she helped to grow membership in an industry organization from 125 members to over 1,000 members in just seven years by utilizing her marketing skills, negotiating deals with vendors for associates, and selling the benefits of the program.

Passionate about family and friends, the move into real estate was natural. Caring for the community and its residents, Marlow has volunteered at the Delphos Relay for Life for over five years, has helped to raise money for the United Way, and served as a Girl Scout leader when her three girls were younger.

Specializing in residential and commercial real estate, Marlow will represent both buyers and sellers. She is excited and looking forward to offering personalized service to area residents. Find out more about Marlow by visiting her website at www.BonnieOhioRealtor.com or her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bonnie.realtor.ohio.

Contact Marlow at 419.513.0378 or send her an email at bonnie@ciscorealty.com.