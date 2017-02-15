Submitted information

The first Bunny Hopper Rabbit Club meeting was on February 8, with 30 returning members and eight new members in attendance. President Abbey called the meeting to order and led the pledge.

In the business meeting, members discussed the importance of quality assurance. Rabbit quality assurance is April 29 from 9-11 a.m., and is for all Junior Fair rabbit exhibitors planning on showing rabbits at the fair this fall.

There is an ARBA open and youth-sanctioned rabbit show on Saturday, May 13, and the annual Youth Fun Rabbit Show on Saturday, June 10. For more information go to the club’s web page: www vanwertrabbit.org

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 21, starting at 6:30 p.m., at the fairgrounds. The club will be studying all the different breeds of rabbits and how to choose the correct rabbit for each member. Join the club to learn more about the amazing rabbit.