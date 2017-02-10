Submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. will be selling World’s Finest Chocolate at Rural King from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, February 11.

Products available are $1 bars Almond, Caramel, Milk Chocolate, Crisp, and Dark Chocolate, and $2 boxes Mint Melt-a-ways, Caramel Whirls, Continental Almonds, and Fund Raisins.

Proceeds help fund the non-profit organization so programs and events are available for area boys and girls. Buckeye Y Youth is a United Way agency, Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient, and received funding from Wetzel Motorcycle Club and Walmart Community Fund.