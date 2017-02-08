Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will have eight Fair Board director’s positions available for the 2017 director election during the Van Wert County Fair.

Term ending 2017 positions: Jennings, Liberty, Jackson, York, and Pleasant townships. Previously appointed vacated positions: Hoaglin Township, county villages, City of Van Wert.

The following requirements must be met before an applicant can be put on the ballot for voting.

There are two new requirements that become effective for the 2017 Election.

The requirements are as follows:

Attend three regular monthly fair board meetings by August 18 (new). Meetings are held the third Wednesday of every month, at 7 p.m. in the fair office.

Complete 20 hours of “on the grounds” volunteer work by August 18 (new).

Become a member of the Agricultural Society by purchasing a membership ticket.

Obtain 10 signatures from members of the Agricultural Society, from the area of representation, before submitting an application.

Anyone interested can also stop at the fair office, 1055 S. Washington St. (fairgrounds), call 419.238.9270, or email vwfair@bright.net for more information.