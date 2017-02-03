Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at the intersection of Liberty Union Road and Van Wert Willshire Road southwest of Van Wert.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post, a 2012 Nissan Titan pickup truck and trailer, operated by James E. Freeman, 67, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, was traveling south on Liberty Union Road at approximately 3:52 p.m. Saturday, while a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Christopher N. Wilson, 32, of Ohio City, was traveling east on Van Wert Willshire Road.

Freeman then failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and struck the left front of Wilson’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the south east side of the intersection and both sustained disabling damage.

Freeman was transported by Ohio City EMS to Van Wert County Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the pickup, Jason D. Brown, 30, of also Williamsburg, was taken by Samaritan Life-Flight medical hospital to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Wilson, was taken by Ohio City EMS to Van Wert County Hospital, where he was later transported by Samaritan Life-Flight to Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

Freeman and Brown were reportedly not wearing seat belts, while Wilson was reportedly wearing his seat belt. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

State troopers with the Van Wert Post were assisted at the scene by Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio City Fire and EMS, Knippen’s, and Delpha Towing.

The State Patrol would like to remind motorists to always make complete stops at posted stop signs before proceeding cautiously through an intersection to avoid any distractions while driving, and always wear a seat belt.