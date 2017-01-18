Congratulations to the Van Wert Elementary School Students chosen for the Word of the Week award! Pictured with Mr. Gehres, Principal, and Mr. Krogman, Assistant Principal, are students recognized for showing good sportsmanship by playing fair and being gracious in winning and in losing. Award winners this week are Jocilyn, grade 1; Gavin, grade 2; Ricky, grade 3 (not pictured); Karter, grade 4; and Ellie, grade 5. Each child received a free Mighty Kids Meal from our local McDonalds, a free taco from our local Taco Bell, and a certificate from WERT Radio. (Photo submitted.)