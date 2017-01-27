VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for the 2017 Ray Miller and Crystal Image awards.

The Ray Miller and Crystal Image Award with Milestone and Golden Shovel recognition awards will be presented at the 95th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 2, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the Wassenberg Art Center.

The event will feature Van Wert native Craig Leon, one of the fastest marathon runners in the country. Very limited tickets are available for this event as it is close to selling out.

This year’s Ray Miller Award finalists include Ohio City Mayor Carol Miller; Cindy Hurless, Central Insurance Companies vice president of customer services; Bob Spath, Project Lead the Way instructor, Vantage Career Center satellite program at Van Wert City Schools; and Linda Boggs, Community Health Professionals vice president of human resources.

These Van Wert County residents represent the very best of the community, demonstrating their strong commitment to their companies, the county through volunteer work, participation in community organizations, and outstanding service to the local community. Last year’s Ray Miller award winner was Kathy Taylor, retired Van Wert High School English teacher, local founder of the Blessings in a Backpack program, and coordinator of Crisis of Care Line.

The 2017 Crystal Image finalists include the Kenn-Feld Group LLC, National Door & Trim, and Main Street Van Wert. These three organizations set the true example of this prestigious award, which honors a Chamber member business or organization that has demonstrated leadership within the Van Wert community by its many-faceted contributions, including business responsibility, productivity strength, employee empowerment, and service to the community.

“This is going to be one special evening; we have perhaps 25 seats remaining to welcome home Craig Leon,” stated Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe. “Though the big reason we will gather on February 2 is to honor the businesses and individuals that make up the heart of our community and represent the best of our community, I cannot remember when we have had a more robust and deserving slate of Ray Miller and Crystal Image Award finalists.”

Munroe added that 13 Chamber member businesses will receive a milestone award to celebrate a five-year milestone and eight businesses will receive a Golden Shovel award for having demonstrated continuous improvements to their facility and the services they provide.

Premier sponsors for the event include Apex Clean Energy, Alexander & Bebout Inc., Central Insurance Companies, Federal Mogul and Home Health Care Solutions. Awards sponsors are Gary Taylor, Culligan, Van Wert County Hospital, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert Manor, Purmort Brothers Insurance, Quick Lane Tire & Auto and StateWide Ford Lincoln, K & L Ready Service.

Contact the Chamber office to check if seats remain at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com, or register online until the event is sold out at www.vanwertchamber.com.