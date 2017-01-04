Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District has begun taking orders for tree seedlings. The seedlings are available in packets of 10 at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: American Arborvitae, Austrian Pine, Colorado Blue Spruce, Eastern White Pine, Norway Spruce, American Cranberry, Black Cherry, Common Lilac, Pin Oak, Pond Cypress, Red Bud, Redosier Dogwood, Sugar Maple, and Sweet Gum.

A special assorted Homeowner Packet is available and consists of two of the following: Colorado Blue Spruce, Red Bud, Common Lilac, Sugar Maple, Pin Oak.

Three seed packets are available: Wildflower Seed, Hummingbird Seed, and Bird and Butterfly Seed.

The 1-ounce Wildflower Seed packet contains 10-12 different annual and 10-12 different perennial species adapted for this area and will cover 250 square feet.

The half-ounce Hummingbird Seed packet contains 4-6 different annual and 4-6 different perennial varieties and will cover 150 square feet.

The 1-ounce Bird and Butterfly Seed packet contains 7-9 different annual and 7-9 different perennial varieties and will cover 250 square feet.

Order forms are available in the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, on the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org or by calling 419.238.9591.

Orders will be accepted until Friday, March 17, while the delivery date for the seedlings is mid-April. Payment (cash or check) is required when placing orders.