Van Wert independent news

The stop of a vehicle for a minor traffic violation has led to the discovery of a meth lab within the city by Van Wert police.

According to a news release from the Van Wert Police Department, an officer from that department conducted a traffic stop at 1:31 a.m. today at the intersection of Shannon and George streets for a minor traffic violation. However, during the stop, the investigating police officer ran the vehicle registration through the LEADS system and found that the registered owner also had his license suspended.

In addition, a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found on one of the passengers in the vehicle, while drug paraphernalia used in the manufacturing of meth was also discovered in a search of the vehicle.

The find constituted probable cause for officers to obtain a search warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman for an apartment located at Van Wert West Apartments on West Main Street. Officers then found evidence that the apartment contained a meth lab, and a crime scene unit from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was called in to process the dangerous chemicals involved in meth manufacture.

Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger was also contacted and made aware of the evidence found, which will be presented to the next session of the county grand jury this Friday. Several criminal charges are expected to arise from the grand jury session, with names of suspects released after they have been served with grand jury indictments.

The police department is also asking that local residents with any information about the illegal manufacturing of any drug, the sale of drugs, or substance abuse call the department at 419.238.2462.

Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. Callers will not have to give their name or reveal their identity. If information leads to convictions, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.