Tracy Lynn (Hoghe) Bishop, 54, of Convoy, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus, after battling a short illness.

She was born May 16, 1962, in Van Wert, the daughter of Joe Hoghe and Barbara (Wilson) Etzler. On November 28, 1998, she married Mark Bishop, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include a son, Tyler Hoghe of Van Wert; three granddaughters, Aryonna, Brynn, and Kendall Hoghe, all of Delphos; two sisters, Tina Eley and Tonya Hoghe, both of Middle Point; and three stepsiblings, Jenny (Jeff) Bidlack, Lisa (Tony) Crawford, and Donald (Kristen) Rogers. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and a special aunt, Joan Sousley of Middle Point.

A brother, Troy Hoghe; her stepmother and stepfather, Nancy Hoghe and Vernon Etzler; and a stepbrother-in-law, Jeff Bidlack, also preceded her in death.

Tracy was a graduate of Lincolnview High School, Class of 1980. She was employed by StateWide Ford as the manager of easy auto credit in Van Wert, and was a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church. She was a former Middle Point Village Council member and served on the Middle Point Founders Day Committee. Tracy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and playing cards, coloring, and going to bingo with her family. In the summer, she enjoyed going to the lake and boating.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, pleas make donations to either Van Wert County Relay for Life, Middle Point United Methodist Church, or to the family.

