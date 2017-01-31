Thomas E. Williams, 80, of Rockford, passed away at 3:46 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where he had been a patient.

He was born June 29, 1936, in Rockford, the son of Maurice and LaVerne (Lawrence) Williams, who both preceded him in death. On August 9, 1959, he married the former Pat Frysinger, who died April 4, 2008.

Survivors include a son, Todd (Jill) Williams of Rockford; one daughter, Darla (Marvin) Hammitt of Rockford; a granddaughter; three brothers, Maurice Lee Williams of Rockford, William (Barbara) Williams of Mendon, and Larry (Karen) Williams of St. Marys; and three sisters, Patty Raudabaugh of Van Wert, Nancy (Larry) Florence of Coldwater, and Arlene Reilly of Van Wert.

Four brothers, Jack, Don, Eugene, and John Williams, and four sisters, Joan Williams, Phyllis Stover, Mary Lou Caywood, and Norma Jean Williams, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with graveside military honors rendered by the Mercer County Color Guard.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, where there will be a service by the Mercer County Color Guard at 7 that evening, and an hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Rockford Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.