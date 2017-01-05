Thomas E. Mantie, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 9, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Richard and Frances (Mainelli) Mantie, who both preceded him in death. On September 13, 1983, he married Alice J. (Schaffner) Mantie, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include four children, Jenny (Eddie) Byrd and Charles (Nancy) Mantie, both of Pink Hill, North Carolina, Richard (Rita) Mantie of Kenansville, North Carolina, and Tammy (Joe) McKay of Windsor Locks, Connecticut; two stepchildren, Leslie (Terry) Webster of Ohio City and Linda Kay Blue of Van Wert; a sister, Ann Billings of Oregon; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Kimberly Mantie, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Adam Borsay officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Historical Society or American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

