By Hope Wallace

This Saturday everyone is encouraged to join us for the opening party to our Enchanted! Exhibit. Artists who submitted their work have explored fantasy, faeries; and their gardens and houses, dragons, wizardry, elves and anything that might be considered magical. We have accepted drawings, paintings, sculpture, crafts and photography. Much of the work is for sale. Awards will be presented during the opening. Everyone is cordially invited to the Enchanted opening party scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. One of our favorite musicians, Glen Wright will be back with some friends to play some chill, tribal tunes. Free, themed appetizers, cash bar.

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques: will resume on Tuesday, January 10, from 10 a.m. – noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: This week’s featured project is…hand-dyed, silk scarves! $20 for a scarf and all materials, plus a glass of our house wine (or beer). Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. You will go home with an original, wearable work of art you created yourself. Sign ups encouraged as space is limited for this one. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It’s free to hang out at ArtNight, but if you want to take part in the project, there is a small fee (check our website) which includes your first glass of house wine (additional wine at regular WAC prices). Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. This after-school art program continues for the duration of the school year. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Our program provides students with a much needed boost in visual art instruction, which has been proven to boost critical thinking, math skills and many other academic and social benefits. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.

