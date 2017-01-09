Randy L. Bullinger, 60, of rural Van Wert, passed away at 12:46 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born December 28, 1956, in Lima, the son of Robert S. and Lois (Saxton) Bullinger, who both preceded him in death. On October 3, 1975, he married the former Karen McOmber, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Jason (Ehmie) Bullinger of Iwakuni, Japan; one daughter, April Bullinger of Columbus; and two grandchildren.

A sister, Rosalie Brinkman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13, at Convoy United Methodist Church, with Pastor Melissa Steinecker officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, and an hour prior to services Friday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Convoy United Methodist Church’s Sound System or Elevator funds.

