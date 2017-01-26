topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Submitted information

Join the Ohio State University Extension-Van Wert County office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, February 16, for its informational “Agronomy Day”, to be held in the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

OSU Extension logo 4-2009Speakers include Jeff Stachler, ag educator from Auglaize County, on “Weed Populations are Changing Again — Now What?”; Ed Lentz, ag educator from Hancock County, “How does Chicken Manure Fit into Your Nutrient Phosphorus Management Plan?”;  Glen Arnold, OSU field specialist-manure nutrient management systems, “A Reminder of the Winter Manure Application Rules in the Western Lake Erie Basin” and using livestock manure with growing corn to capture the nitrogen value; Elizabeth Hawkins, OSU field specialist-agronomic systems, “Sorting through the Numbers … Science vs Sales”; and Dee Jepsen, OSU State agricultural safety program leader, “Getting Back into Livestock Production? Bring Your Safety Management Practices Up to Date.”

A continental breakfast, lunch, CCA credits, vendors, and information everyone can use will be provided for $10 to those registered by February 10; $20 at the door. Call 419.238.1214 for reservations.

POSTED: 01/26/17 at 8:16 am. FILED UNDER: News