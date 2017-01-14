Print for later

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 has announced the closing of Ohio 709, between Carmean Street to Ohio City-Venedocia Road in Ohio City, beginning Monday, January 23.

The thoroughfare will be closed for two weeks for a storm sewer installation project.

Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 118, Ohio 81, and U.S. 127 back to Ohio 709.

Tom’s Construction of St. Henry is performing the construction.