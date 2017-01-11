Ned Eugene Dull, 93, currently a resident of Springboro, but also a longtime resident and business owner in Van Wert, passed away at 1 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

He was born October 18, 1923, in Ohio City, the son of Eugene Arthur and Faye Leona (Dudgeon) Dull, who both preceded him in death. On January 29, 1944, he married the former Margaret Irene Stahl, who died August 8, 1991.

Survivors include four daughters, Deborah (Jack Jr.) Frysinger of Naples, Florida, Rebecca (Kim) Davis of Columbus, Cindy (Gary) Kline of Springboro, and Kathie (Pat) Lewis of Grove City; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 16, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with Father Donald Davison, a close family friend, officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Masonic Temple.

