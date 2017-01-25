Myron Wayne Thornell, a longtime resident of Convoy, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Cadillac, Michigan.

He was the son of Walter and Mary Thornell, who preceded him in death. He married Donna Thornell, who died in 2014.

Survivors include two children, Shirley (Robert) Taylor of Cadillac, Michigan, and Randall Wayne Thornell of Napoleon (Trayce Thornell of Van Wert); six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A sister, Rachel Hunter; and three brothers, Earl, Arnold, and Robert Thornell, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, at Grace Bible Church, 603 Airport Ave. in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will be IOOF. Cemetery near Convoy.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church.