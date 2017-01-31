Submitted information

Developmental screenings for children ages 3-5 will be offered to residents of Crestview, Delphos, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, and Wayne Trace school districts.

The screenings will be held at the Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, February 10. Appointments can be made by calling Carol at Thomas Edison Preschool at 419.238.4019 or 419.238.1514, extension 221, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children will be assessed in the areas of height, weight, vision, hearing, language cognition, and gross and fine motor, self-help, and social-emotional skills. After the screening, results will be shared with parents or caregivers. The assessment provides families with an opportunity to see how their children are progressing in relation to children of the same age.

For children who display an area of concern, further assessment will be scheduled at parents’ or caregivers’ convenience. The additional visit will let teachers and therapists further assess children in the areas of concern.

The mission of the assessments is to provide county families with resources needed to help children develop to their maximum potential. Each child is unique and capable of learning. The goal of the screenings is to work with and support families in providing active learning experiences.

For more information, contract Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center at the above telephone numbers.