SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s the halfway point of the 2016-2017 boys high school basketball regular season, and it’s been an interesting one, with close games, buzzer beaters, and upsets.

The Van Wert Cougars (6-5, 1-2 Western Buckeye League) have seen their share of ups and downs. The Cougars have lost two overtime games, including one to state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf, but have notched impressive victories over teams such as Upper Scioto Valley, Lima Perry, Crestview, and Marion Local. Those teams have a combined record of 32-13.

“I think our team is highly competitive,” head coach Mark Bagley said. “We’ve already won as many regular season games as we did all of last regular season, and we have improved tremendously since the Lincolnview game (season opener).

Through 11 games, Jacoby Kelly and Nate Place have been the scoring leaders for the Cougars, averaging 16.7 and 15.9 points per game, respectively. Dylan Lautzenheiser averages 9.3 points per game, and is the team leader in rebounds, averaging 6.7 per game.

As a team, the Cougars are averaging 59 points per game, while giving up 55.3.

While eyeing the second half of the schedule, Bagley said free throw shooting needs to improve.

“In our five losses, we’re shooting 45 percent, and in our six wins we’re shooting 75 percent from the line,” Bagley said. “Part of that is because we’re a young team that’s experiencing a lot of close games.”

Bagley admitted there were big question marks entering the season.

“Jacoby Kelly was our only proven player and we knew Dylan (Lautzenheiser) would be a glue guy,” Bagley explained. “Our three sophomores, Nate Place, Blake Henry, and Drew Bagley, have played very well for us.”

“Three seniors, Austin Sudduth, Nick Gutierrez, and Matt Reichert, have accepted their roles,” Bagley added.

The Cougars will host Kenton tomorrow night, and Bryan on Saturday.

The Lincolnview Lancers (5-7, 1-2 Northwest Conference) tipped off the second half of their regular season with last Saturday’s 55-53 upset victory over Miller City.

After graduating key starters from last year’s state runner-up team, head coach Brett Hammons believes the biggest challenge so far has been getting other players ready for the varsity level.

“It can be a big jump from freshman or JV to varsity,” Hammons said. “Getting the players accustomed to my coaching style and what is expected of them.”

“I feel the players are making great progress with this, and I have been very pleased with how smoothly they have transitioned and picked up the game,” Hammons added.

Hammons also said he’s pleased with the effort given by the Lancers, but he’s looking for continued improvement on the court.

“Even though they are playing hard we have to be smarter with our decision making on both ends of the floor,” Hammons said. “We also need to keep improving our communication throughout the entire game and not in spurts, and we need to continue to improve our rebounding.”

Lincolnview has three players averaging double digits–-Caden Ringwald (12.8 ppg), Ryan Rager (11.6 ppg) and Chayten Overholt (10.0 ppg). Ethan Kemler averages 9.1 points per game.

Rager leads the team in rebounding (4.6 per game), while Kemler averages 3.6 per game.

“We have leaders starting to emerge that we didn’t have earlier in the year,” Hammons said.

The Lancers will host Columbus Grove tomorrow night and Antwerp Saturday.

If you’re going to watch the Crestview Knights, don’t plan on leaving before the final buzzer. That’s because seven of Crestview’s 10 games have come down to the wire and have been decided by four points or less, including back-to-back one-point wins last weekend.

“We have won four of those seven games,” head coach Jeremy Best explained. “We are getting better at understanding that each possession of the game has value, and these possessions usually show up in close games at the end.”

Crestview’s three losses have come by a combined total of eight points.

“We have been consistently inconsistent, and we need to develop some consistency in our performance,” Best said. “We believe this will improve with more experience.”

Best also noted the Knights have faced many challenges, including a late start due to an extended football playoff run, injuries, new roles, and youth.

Javin Etzler (16.2 points per game) is Crestview’s leading scorer, while Derek Stout is averaging 11.2 points per game and Drew Kline 9.5 points per game. Overall, the Knights are averaging 52.7 points per game, while giving up just 45.1.

Etzler leads the team in rebounding (7.5 rpg), while Kline leads in assists (6 per game).

“We need to put our trust in the process and have all players focused on team improvement,” Best said.

The Knights (7-3, 3-0 NWC) will officially hit the halfway point of the regular season schedule this Friday at Lima Central Catholic.